Scherzer (5-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over seven innings against Philadelphia. He struck out nine.

Scherzer has now won three of his last four starts, allowing just three earned runs over 25 innings in that span while logging 28 strikeouts. The 38-year-old ace has returned to form after a shaky start to the season. Scherzer's ERA is down to 3.21 with a 1.09 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB through nine starts (47.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face Atlanta on the road in his next outing.