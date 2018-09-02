Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks two-run homer
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win against the Giants.
Conforto took Giants starter Chris Stratton deep in the second inning, proving to be all the run support that Noah Syndergaard would need on the afternoon. With Sunday's long ball, the 25-year-old outfielder has reached the 20-homer mark for the second straight season despite his .232 average.
