Mets' Michael Conforto: Homers for second straight day
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.
It was the second straight day for Conforto with a homer, but he also has six consecutive games with a hit. Conforto is off to a very strong start with a .324 batting average, five homers, 11 RBI, 16 runs and two steals in 71 at-bats over 18 games.
