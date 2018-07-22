Mets' Michael Conforto: Mans left in series finale
Conforto will get the start in left field and bat fourth in Sunday's matchup against the Yankees, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
With Cespedes (heel) out of the lineup, Conforto will take over in left, and Brandon Nimmo gets the nod in right. Conforto has gone 3-for-7 with a home run, a double and three RBI over the first two games of the series.
