Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

After lashing a two-run double and then coming around to score as part of a four-run first inning by the Mets, Conforto saved the best for last by launching a solo shot of Hector Neris in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie. The outfielder seems to have found his rhythm at the plate, hitting .310 (9-for-29) over the last eight games with both his homers on the year as he shakes off a tepid start to 2021.