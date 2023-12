Tonkin signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

2023 marked Tonkin's return to the majors after six seasons, and he logged a 4.28 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 75:23 K:BB across 80 innings. The 34-year-old righty will likely operate as a multi-inning reliever in a Mets bullpen that struggled to find consistent success last season.