Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Boston for 12th win
Syndergaard (12-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six in an 8-0 victory over the Red Sox.
The right-hander was in complete control for most of the night, and the only time Boston had runners in scoring position was after a two-out double-steal in the fourth inning by Ian Kinsler and Jackie Bradley -- a rally which Syndergaard promptly squashed by getting Andrew Benintendi to ground out. Thor's been alternating quality starts with shakier outings since the beginning of August, but he'll look to break that pattern Thursday on the road against the Nationals.
