Mets' Noah Syndergaard: BP slated for Wednesday

Syndergaard (lat) is scheduled to throw batting practice Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This is another encouraging step in Thor's rehab, as it will mark his first time facing live hitters since landing on the shelf back at the end of April. If everything goes well, Syndergaard should be able to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after. He still doesn't have a concrete return date, and the Mets will likely continue to handle him with extra precaution seeing as they're well out of the playoff race.