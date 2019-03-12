The Mets optioned Sewald to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Sewald and Jacob Rhame were both sent down as the Mets narrowed down the competition for the remaining opening in the bullpen to Tyler Bashlor, Kyle Dowdy and Hector Santiago. The 28-year-old Sewald did little to distinguish himself in 46 appearances in the big leagues in 2018, accruing a 6.07 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 56.1 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories