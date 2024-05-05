Sewald (oblique) threw an inning in an extended spring training game Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Sewald came out of the session feeling good, and if he continues to respond to activity the same way, the Diamondbacks plan to activate him for the series opener against the Reds on Tuesday. He's expected to resume his role as the team's closer after saving 13 of 15 opportunities following his acquisition from Seattle at the trade deadline in 2023.