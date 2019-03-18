Mets' Pete Alonso: Crushes fourth spring homer
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
His fourth blast of the spring came off Henderson Alvarez, who's attempting to make a comeback after tossing only 37 big-league innings over the last four seasons. Alonso also struck out twice, giving him a 3:10 BB:K through 16 games, but his .347/.385/.673 slash line still pops. Meanwhile, Dominic Smith -- who got the start at DH in Sunday's contest -- went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and the job battle between the two of them is close enough that head-to-head results like that could factor into the Mets' decision on who their Opening Day first baseman will be.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...