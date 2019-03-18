Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

His fourth blast of the spring came off Henderson Alvarez, who's attempting to make a comeback after tossing only 37 big-league innings over the last four seasons. Alonso also struck out twice, giving him a 3:10 BB:K through 16 games, but his .347/.385/.673 slash line still pops. Meanwhile, Dominic Smith -- who got the start at DH in Sunday's contest -- went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and the job battle between the two of them is close enough that head-to-head results like that could factor into the Mets' decision on who their Opening Day first baseman will be.

