Garrett (1-0) picked up the win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.

After Jose Butto tossed six innings of one-run ball, Garrett saved a Mets bullpen that had been taxed in the matinee by working the rest of the game, and he got rewarded for his efforts when New York finally pushed two runs across in the ninth. It's only the second big-league win of Garrett's career in 32 appearances, and his 6.65 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 47.1 innings don't make a strong case for anything more than a low-leverage role. Despite Thursday's performance, the 31-year-old seems likely to get booted off the 26-man roster when the Mets next have a need for a fresh arm.