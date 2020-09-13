site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Robinson Cano: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets will extend Cano another rest day after he went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to drop his slash line to .194/.237/.306 in September. Jeff McNeil will spell the veteran at second base.
