Mauricio was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Saturday.
Mauricio showed impressive power in his time in camp with the Mets with four home runs and a .636 slugging percentage over 35 plate appearances. He also hit .242 with a .286 on-base percentage, which shows there's still work to be done for the 21-year-old infielder. He'll begin the year in Syracuse and could be an option for the Mets if there's a need up the middle in the infield.
More News
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Launches fourth spring homer•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Early power surge continues•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: No plans to shift him off shortstop•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Shows off power for Rumble Ponies•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Set to return from hand injury•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Finding groove at Double-A•