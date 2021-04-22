The Mets recalled Reid-Foley from their taxi squad Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander will provide the Mets with a fresh arm capable of working multiple frames after New York needed five relievers to cover the final 4.2 innings of Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs. Trevor Hildenberger was optioned to the alternate site to clear room on the active roster for Reid-Foley.
