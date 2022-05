Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reid-Foley exited Saturday's loss to the Phillies with right elbow discomfort, and he'll now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Tommy John surgery isn't a certainty but is being considered for the 26-year-old, and he can be considered out indefinitely even if he avoids the procedure.