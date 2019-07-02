Mets' Steven Matz: Won't make weekend start

The Mets will skip Matz's next scheduled start Saturday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz was on track to toe the rubber one final time prior to the All-Star break, but New York will roll with Noah Syndergaard on Saturday and Zack Wheeler on Sunday to close out the first half of the season.

