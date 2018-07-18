Rivera (elbow) will be shut down for 10 days after suffering a setback during a minor-league contest Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DiComo added that Rivera avoided a major injury but he did leave the contest due to soreness in his elbow. He's expected to resume activities next weekend, though he will likely require some time before resuming a rehab assignment. A firm timetable has yet to come to light, but don't expect to see him back with the Mets until the middle of August.