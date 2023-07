Pham (groin) is serving as the Mets' designated hitter and batting fifth Wednesday against the Yankees.

This will be Pham's first start since he experienced renewed discomfort in his right groin last Thursday. A likely trade chip for the Mets with the August 1 deadline fast approaching, the 35-year-old outfielder has slashed .271/.355/.472 with nine homers and 11 steals through 75 games this season.