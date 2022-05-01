Escobar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Escobar started the first two games of the series and will head to the bench despite going 5-for-8 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Lucius Fox will step in at shortstop Sunday for Washington.
