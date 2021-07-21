Escobar was diagnosed with a bruised right wrist after undergoing X-rays on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Escobar has played a significant role for Washington since joining the big-league roster in early July, so it's good news he avoided a fracture after being hit by a pitch Tuesday. The veteran infielder is still dealing with with a golf-ball sized lump on his wrist from the hit by pitch, so he could sit for a day or two to allow the swelling to subside.