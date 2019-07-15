Sanchez surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision Sunday against Philadelphia.

Sanchez cruised through the first three innings unscathed, but he gave up a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before being removed from the ballgame. The 35-year-old right-hander has now submitted three straight quality starts, fanning 12 over that stretch (18 innings). He owns a 3.71 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 77 strikeouts across 89.2 frames in 2019.