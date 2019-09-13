Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Big game against Twins

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks to help the Nationals to a 12-6 win over the Twins on Thursday.

It was another huge day at the dish for the star third baseman, who reached base in four out of his five plate appearances and hit his 33rd long ball of the season with a first-inning solo shot off Kyle Gibson. Rendon has been swinging a sizzling bat all season, slashing a ridiculous .335/.418/.631 in 131 games.