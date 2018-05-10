Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Cranks second homer Wednesday
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.
His fourth-inning blast to straightaway center field off Joey Lucchesi accounted for the Nats' only run on the night. Rendon has been on fire since coming off the disabled list, slashing .333/.429/.611 in five games as he looks to make up for lost time.
