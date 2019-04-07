Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot at dish

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored Sunday against New York.

Rendon tacked on some insurance runs in the seventh inning with a three-run blast to left center, giving the Nationals a 12-1 lead. The 28-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games and sits with four long balls along with nine RBI through eight contests in 2019.