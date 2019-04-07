Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot at dish
Rendon went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored Sunday against New York.
Rendon tacked on some insurance runs in the seventh inning with a three-run blast to left center, giving the Nationals a 12-1 lead. The 28-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games and sits with four long balls along with nine RBI through eight contests in 2019.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs third homer•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Riding homer streak•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits first home run•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs fifth homer of spring•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sluggish spring continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...