Nationals' Austen Williams: Placed on injured list
Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right AC joint Friday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
It's unclear how much time Williams is expected to miss. His ERA sits at 162.00 after he allowed six runs over two appearances while recording just one out. Austin Adams was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
