Nationals' Bryce Harper: Activated from disabled list
The Nationals activated Harper (knee) from the disabled list Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Harper is ready to get back on the field after missing roughly a month and a half with his knee injury. It remains to be seen where he will slot into the lineup, but it's a good bet he mans right field and hits third in the Nationals' batting order.
