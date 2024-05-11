Cavalli (elbow) threw 45 pitches over the equivalent of 2.2 innings in a live bullpen session Friday at the Nationals' spring training complex at West Palm Beach, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals are being deliberate with the 25-year-old's recovery from March 2023 Tommy John surgery, but Cavalli is in the home stretch. The team hasn't indicated when he might begin a rehab assignment, but he could join the big-league rotation in late June or early July.
