Cavalli (elbow) is scheduled to face live batters Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander has recently been ramping things up in his bullpen sessions and is now ready to face live hitters for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2023. Cavalli will likely require at least a couple live sessions before progressing to a rehab assignment, which should include a handful of starts in the minors.