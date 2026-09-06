Cavalli allowed two runs on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out eight and walking none over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Cavalli returned to form after his last start versus Miami was cut short after four scoreless innings when he was struck on the calf by a batted ball. The right-hander has logged quality starts in 10 of his last 11 outings. Cavalli now has a 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 185:46 K:BB through 158.2 innings over 30 starts in a breakout campaign. He'll look to keep rolling at home versus the Angels in his next start.