Manager Blake Butera said Sunday that Cavalli is "fine" after being struck in the calf by a comebacker during Saturday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The right-hander was forced to depart Saturday's contest after four scoreless frames since he was hit by a 93-mph comebacker, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Cavalli lines up to take the mound next weekend on the road against the Dodgers, but he'll likely need to come through his between-starts bullpen session with no issues to gain full clearance.