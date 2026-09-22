Cavalli will not make another start this season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Cavalli is healthy, as this is purely a workload-related shutdown. The right-hander reached the 200-strikeout mark in his last outing and, at 169.2 innings for the season, is almost 50 innings past last year's total, so it makes sense for the Nationals to pull the plug. Cavalli -- who signed a four-year, $47 million contract extension last week -- will finish with a 13-5 record, 3.02 ERA and 200:48 K:BB over 169.2 frames covering 32 starts.