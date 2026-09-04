Cavalli (calf) is listed as the Nationals' probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Cavalli had to be removed from his last outing Saturday versus the Marlins after four innings when he was hit in the calf by a comebacker. However, he checked out fine after the contest and got through his normal between-starts throwing with no concerns. Cavalli will enter Saturday's start having gone 7-1 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB over 54 innings covering nine outings in the second half.