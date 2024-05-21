Cavalli (elbow) allowed one hit and one walk in 2.2 scoreless innings for the Nationals' Florida Complex League team Monday. He struck out five.

Seeing his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2023, Cavalli simply overmatched FCL hitters over 44 pitches. The 25-year-old right-hander touched 97 mph with his fastball, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, and the one hit off him came from MLB veteran Jose Abreu. Washington will now have 30 days to decide whether Cavalli is ready to join the big-league rotation in mid-June, but if the front office decided he needs more time to complete his recovery, he could be optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Either way, Cavalli should be back on the 26-man roster some time this summer.