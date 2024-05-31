Cavalli (elbow) gave up two earned runs on no hits and three walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings Thursday in his rehab start with High-A Wilmington.

Cavalli, who is on the mend from March 2023 Tommy John surgery, made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Thursday after previously covering 2.2 scoreless innings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 20. Though he didn't allow a hit Thursday, Cavalli struggled with his control. In addition to issuing three walks, Cavalli spotted 30 of his 54 pitches for strikes, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches. He'll look to iron out his control in the subsequent starts during his rehab assignment, which is likely to last until around mid-June.