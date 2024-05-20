Cavalli (elbow) has been assigned to the Florida Complex League Nationals to begin a rehab assignment, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Cavalli's 30-day rehab clock will begin once he makes his first rehab start. It will be the 25-year-old's first game action since 2022. Cavalli should eventually be an option to join the Nationals' rotation this season, but how soon that will be figures to depend largely on how he looks over the next several weeks.