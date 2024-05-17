Cavalli (elbow) is ready for a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Once Cavalli makes his first start, his 30-day rehab clock will start. One of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, Cavalli underwent Tommy John Surgery in March of 2023 and is finally ready to pitch in-game. Assuming he can avoid any setbacks, he's on track for a June return.