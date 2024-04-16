Nationals manager Dave Martinez said April 6 that Cavalli (elbow) is expected to begin facing live hitters at some point this month, MLB.com reports.

Throwing live batting practice sessions would mark a step forward in Cavalli's recovery from his March 2023 Tommy John surgery, as the right-hander had been limited to tossing bullpen sessions during spring training. Cavalli will likely face live hitters in controlled settings for a few weeks before eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment that will likely last for most of the 30-day rehab window. Cavalli opened the season on the 60-day injured list and isn't on track to make his 2024 debut until at least late May, though a June return is probably more realistic.