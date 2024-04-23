Cavalli (elbow) touched 96 mph during a 60-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli is working his way back from last March's Tommy John surgery. He should be cleared to face hitters next, with a rehab assignment soon to follow. Cavalli could eventually be an option for the Nationals' rotation, but he's on the 60-day injured list and will need plenty of time in the minors first.