The Nationals placed Cavalli (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Law. Cavalli hopes to return in June from Tommy John surgery.
