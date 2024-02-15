Cavalli threw a bullpen session Monday and got back on the mound again Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals are targeting a June return for Cavalli, but at least to begin the spring he doesn't appear to be significantly behind the other arms in camp. The right-hander will throw off a mound three times a week until he gets clearance to face live hitters, but he's not expected to see any game action during spring training. Cavalli, a first-round pick in 2020, posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB across 97 Triple-A innings in 2022 and was expected to be part of last season's rotation for the Nats before getting injured in spring training.