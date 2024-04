Abrams was scratched from the Nationals' lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals have yet to provide a reason for Abrams' removal, but he could be experiencing problems with his left hand after making a slide into second base during Friday's contest. Nasim Nunez will make his first career big-league start as Abrams' replacement and bat ninth.