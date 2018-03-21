Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rules self out for Opening Day
Murphy (knee) said Wednesday that it's "reasonable to expect" that he won't be ready to play in the Nationals' season opener against the Reds, Eddie Matz of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy's comments essentially echo what Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Monday, so look for the team to place the second baseman on the 10-day disabled list shortly before spring training concludes. Though Murphy hasn't recovered from October microfracture surgery on his right knee quite as quickly as hoped, the 32-year-old noted that he's pleased with his progress. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Murphy is regularly taking batting practice and has incorporated more lateral movement in his fielding drills in recent days. It's unclear if he'll be able to get in any at-bats before the Grapefruit League concludes, but the Nationals seem optimistic that Murphy is only looking at a short-term absence to begin the season. Howie Kendrick is the favorite to open the campaign as the primary starter at the keystone, with Wilmer Difo also likely to pick up work behind him.
