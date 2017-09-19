Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

Murphy was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with left hamstring tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The severity of Murphy's setback is uncertain, but he experienced a similar injury last September, so the Nationals were not taking any chances one way or another. Wilmer Difo will get the start at second base in Murphy's place.

