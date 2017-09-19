Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Murphy was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with left hamstring tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The severity of Murphy's setback is uncertain, but he experienced a similar injury last September, so the Nationals were not taking any chances one way or another. Wilmer Difo will get the start at second base in Murphy's place.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will return to lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will be back in lineup Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Plagued by stiff neck•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not starting Sunday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...