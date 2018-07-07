Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sits again Saturday

Murphy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Murphy will head to the bench for the second consecutive game as left-hander Wei-Yin Chen takes the mound for Miami. The 33-year-old has struggled since returning from the disabled list in mid-June, slashing .188/.230/.261 with only three extra-base hits in 69 at-bats.

