Rosario will get the start in left field during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, and the 32-year-old is viewed as the favorite to claim the starting job at the position, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

"I'm really glad he's here," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday after Rosario went 1-for-3 as the DH in his spring debut. "I know what he can do. Just another good left-handed bat, a good defender." Rosario signed a minor-league deal with the team last week and isn't guaranteed an Opening Day roster spot, but his defense and proven bat make him a good fit for a Washington lineup looking for reliable contributors. Over 142 games for Atlanta in 2023, Rosario slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 homers and 74 RBI.