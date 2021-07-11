Fedde (4-6) took the loss in Sunday's 3-1 loss at the hands of the Giants, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Fedde calmed down after permitting seven of 11 baserunners in the game's first two innings, allowing all three runs on a Curt Casali three-run shot in the second. He concludes the first half with a 4-6 record in 13 starts with a 4.59 ERA.