Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 2
Gonzalez will toe the rubber for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dusty Baker was waiting to see if Max Scherzer (hamstring) was healthy enough to take the mound for Game 2, but it appears as though the club doesn't want to push the right-hander, so Gonzalez will draw the start for the second contest of the series. Under this scenario, Scherzer will most likely take Game 3, and then Baker could choose between Tanner Roark or Stephen Strasburg -- on short rest -- for Game 4, if it's needed. If the series goes the full five games and Strasburg takes the mound in Game 4, Gonzalez would be on the mound for the pivotal finale on normal rest. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, the left-hander has posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 201 innings.
