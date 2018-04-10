Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Monday's 2-0 win over the Braves.

He brought home Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper with his shot down the third-base line in the first inning, and Max Scherzer took over from there. Kendrick is now hitting .343 (12-for-35) with five doubles to begin the season, but his fantasy value will dwindle once Daniel Murphy (knee) reclaims the starting second-base job later this month.