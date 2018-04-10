Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Drives in two Monday
Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Monday's 2-0 win over the Braves.
He brought home Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper with his shot down the third-base line in the first inning, and Max Scherzer took over from there. Kendrick is now hitting .343 (12-for-35) with five doubles to begin the season, but his fantasy value will dwindle once Daniel Murphy (knee) reclaims the starting second-base job later this month.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Bangs out two doubles Monday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Looks like Opening Day second baseman•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Inks two-year deal with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...