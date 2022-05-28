Harvey (forearm) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, Byron Kerr of MLB.com
Harvey has been throwing at the Nationals' extended spring training facility, and he's built up to 20 pitches during his bullpen sessions. The right-hander will continue to build up before he's cleared to face live hitters, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
